San Diego State 57, Nevada 54

Sophomore guard Trey Kell scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, helping San Diego State rally to remain unbeaten in Mountain West Conference play with a 57-54 victory over Nevada on Tuesday night at Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nev.

Senior forward Winston Shepard had 12 points and 10 rebounds for San Diego State (15-6, 8-0 MW). Freshman forward Zylan Cheatham added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Senior guard Marqueze Coleman had 21 points and seven rebounds for Nevada (12-8, 4-4).

Nevada jumped out to a 10-3 lead before San Diego State battled back to take a 20-18 lead. The teams exchanged leads over the next few minutes, but the Wolf Pack ended the first half with a 12-4 run and led 33-26 at the break after holding the Aztecs to 26 percent shooting.

San Diego State stormed back to tie the game early in the second half. Nevada scored the next six points to go up 46-40 and led 51-44 with six minutes remaining.

The Aztecs rallied again to take a 52-51 lead on two free throws by Shepard. A big 3-pointer by Kell put them up by four. The Wolf Pack got within one with 17 seconds left, but the Aztecs held on to win.

Both teams shot poorly from the floor: 29.7 percent for Nevada, 28.8 percent for San Diego State.