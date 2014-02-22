Preview: San Diego State at New Mexico

The most anticipated game in the Mountain West Conference this season finally arrives Saturday, when New Mexico hosts No. 7 San Diego State in the first of two meetings over the final two weeks of the regular season. The Aztecs enter with a one-game lead over the Lobos, losing ground in the conference standings and dropping two spots in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll with a shocking loss at Wyoming last week. New Mexico continues to be led by guard Kendall Williams, forward Cameron Bairstow and center Alex Kirk, each of whom averages better than 14 points.

The Aztecs continue to get the job done on the defensive end, ranking third in the nation in opposition points (57) coming into the week before holding Utah State to 45 in a 15-point win Tuesday - tying for the fourth-fewest points allowed by San Diego State since 1996. The Aztecs will need to find a way to score some points, however, and that responsibility will fall heavily on senior guard Xavier Thames, who’s averaging a team-high 17.2 points despite coming off a season-worst four-point performance on 1-of-9 shooting against Utah State. Thames followed his previous two single-digit efforts this season with lackluster outings, which the Aztecs cannot afford against the Lobos.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (23-2, 12-1 MWC): A wild card for the Aztecs could be forward Matt Shrigley, who is coming off his best game of the season in which he scored 15 points on 5-for-9 shooting. Shrigley recorded nine points in the first half, which was more than he totaled in his previous five games combined. Shrigley will look to take advantage of a New Mexico bench that relies heavily on its own freshman sharpshooter, Cullen Neal.

ABOUT NEW MEXICO (19-5, 10-2): Kirk scored 25 points and Bairstow added 16 when the Lobos posted a 70-60 victory on Feb. 27. The 7-foot Kirk will attempt to take advantage of his size again, but San Diego State’s tallest starter, 6-10 forward Skylar Spencer, has proven to be stiff around the rim, blocking at least four shots in nine games this season. Bairstow has been even more unstoppable of late, surpassing his season average of 20.2 points three times in the last five games.

TIP-INS

1. Williams is three assists away from moving into third place on New Mexico’s all-time list.

2. The Aztecs have won 29 straight games when shooting at a higher percentage than their opponent.

3. San Diego State never has been 12-1 in conference play.

PREDICTION: New Mexico 67, San Diego State 62