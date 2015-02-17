Preview: San Diego State at New Mexico

San Diego State is eyeing its fourth Mountain West Conference regular-season title in the last five seasons and appears to have righted itself at just the right time. The No. 25 Aztecs convincingly beat their two closest conference pursuers last week, downing Wyoming (67-41) and Colorado State (72-63) at home and open a two-game road swing Tuesday at New Mexico. Three weeks ago, the Lobos were in the thick of the MWC chase but have dropped four straight and five of their last six.

San Diego State opened last week with a61-46 road loss at Boise State – its most lopsided defeat of the season – but bouncedback nicely in beating the Cowboys and Rams. “It was a big week, (and) wecould have folded,” Aztecs forward Winston Shepard told the media after notching19 points and 11 rebounds against Colorado State. “Coming off a loss at BoiseState, that was tough. Then coming back home and having to play two of the top teamsin the conference, we could be sitting here looking at 8-5 instead of 10-3.That just speaks to the guys we have in our locker room, our coaching staff,how much we love the game and how competitive we are to not let our team slide.”

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (20-6, 10-3 MWC):The Aztecs will be looking for their first regular-season sweep of New Mexico since2011 after limiting the Lobos to season lows in scoring and shooting (29.8percent from the field) in a 56-42 home win Jan. 6. Shepard had a game-high 20points and nine rebounds in the contest and is averaging 10.8 points and 5.2 boardson the season, while Aqeel Quinn and J.J. O’Brien are pacing the team with 11points and 5.5 rebounds, respectively. Overall, San Diego State is averaging amodest 62.5 points per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the field butranked third nationally with 53.3 points allowed per game and 13th infield-goal percentage defense (37.7) entering Monday.

ABOUT NEW MEXICO (14-11, 6-7): The Lobos arecoming off road setbacks against Colorado State (70-59) and Nevada (66-63 inovertime) last week and haven’t won since beating last-place San Jose State67-41 in Albuquerque on Jan. 31. Like the Aztecs, the Lobos are better on thedefensive end of the floor, ranking 19th nationally in scoring defense (58.7points) and 26th in field-goal percentage defense (38.6). SeniorsDeshawn Delaney (12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds) and Hugh Greenwood (11.7, 5.5) areNew Mexico’s leading scorers and rebounders, and Greenwood is pacing theconference with 2.4 3-pointers per game.

TIP-INS

1. New Mexico leads the series 44-35 and has won six of the last nine meetings.

2. San Diego State has posted 10 straight 20-winseasons and previously recording 10 total.

3. The Aztecs’ Skylar Spencer ranks second in the Mountain West with 67 blocked shots.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 63, New Mexico 58