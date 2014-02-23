New Mexico 58, San Diego State 44

(Updated: RECASTS lede to including CORRECTING Bairstow rebounds CORRECTS Kirk rebounds in notes)

New Mexico 58, No. 7 San Diego State 44: Cameron Bairstow had 26 points and nine rebounds as the host Lobos moved into a tie for first in the Mountain West with the Aztecs.

Kendall Williams added 10 points and seven assists for New Mexico (21-5, 12-2). Cullen Neal led the reserves with eight points on 2-for-4 shooting from 3-point range.

Winston Shepard scored 10 points for the Aztecs (23-3, 12-2) but was the only player in double figures. JJ O’Brien added eight points and Xavier Thames seven for San Diego State, which shot 32.3 percent from the field.

New Mexico moved ahead for good about 4½ minutes into the game on a jumper by Bairstow and his layup made it 18-10 with 10:40 left in the first half. Neal scored five unanswered points to give the Lobos their first double-digit lead at 23-12 and New Mexico took a 29-22 advantage into the half.

Bairstow then scored the first four points in a 9-0 run early in the second half and all the momentum was in New Mexico’s favor as the Lobos stretched their lead to 38-24. The Aztecs cut the deficit to 12 on the next possession but were unable to get any closer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Both teams have four games remaining, including a rematch March 8 in the regular-season finale at San Diego State. … Williams moved into third place on New Mexico’s all-time assist list. … New Mexico C Alex Kirk added six points and nine rebounds.