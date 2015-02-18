No. 25 San Diego State 63, New Mexico 46: AqeelQuinn scored 20 points, including four 3-pointers, as the visiting Aztecscompleted the regular-season sweep of the Lobos.

Malik Pope added 16 points off the bench for SanDiego State (21-6, 11-3 Mountain West), which won its third straight game toremain atop the conference. The Aztecs, who also received eight points and fourassists from J.J. O’Brien and 11 rebounds and four blocks from Skylar Spencer, hit 7-of-15 from 3-point range and heldthe opposition to 50 points or fewer for the 14th time this season.

Hugh Greenwood had 12 points and Sam Logwoodadded 10 for New Mexico (14-12, 6-8), which has lost five straight and six ofits last seven games. Obij Aget chipped in nine points and Deshawn Delaney hadseven rebounds for the Lobos, who won the rebounding battle 36-33 but shot 30.9percent from the field.

San Diego State never trailed and the gamefeatured one tie - 7-7 with 13 minutes remaining in the first half, but theAztecs reeled off a 19-2 run over the ensuing 6:45 to lead 26-9. San DiegoState’s biggest first-half advantage was 31-13 as New Mexico missed 19 of itsfirst 23 shot attempts but scored the final five points of the half to cutthe visitors’ lead to 31-18 at the break.

Aget scored four quick points as New Mexicoopened the second half with a 6-2 run to pull within 33-24 with 16:25 to play,but San Diego State answered with a 12-4 spurt and expanded its lead to49-30 with a three-point play from O’Brien with 10:50 remaining. From there,the hosts were only able to get as a close as 14 points as they suffered their thirdloss in their last four home games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Since the start of the 2005-06season, New Mexico is 142-24 at home but a quarter of those losses havecome against San Diego State, which improved to 6-4 in Albuquerque during thatspan. … The Pit – now called WisePies Arena – was sold out(15,411) for the first time this season. … The Lobos scored a combined 88points in the two losses to the Aztecs and shot 30.4 percent from the field.