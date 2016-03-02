San Diego State 83, New Mexico 56

Forward Malik Pope broke out of a scoring slump to lead four Aztecs in double figures, and San Diego State rode its stingy defense to an 83-56 rout of New Mexico on Tuesday at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M.

Pope, who scored a total of 11 points in the Aztecs’ previous two games, led San Diego State (22-8, 15-2 Mountain West) with 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field.

San Diego State’s leading scorer, guard Jeremy Hemsley, who produces 13.5 points per game, was held to just 10 points. however, he was perfect from the field on four field-goal attempts, including two 3-point shots.

The Lobos, who have struggled all season with finding balance on offense, were led by guard Elijah Brown and forward Tim Williams. Brown scored 18 points but struggled from the field, making only two of 14 attempts. Williams added 11, and guard Cullen Neal chipped in with 10.

New Mexico (16-14, 9-8) got little help from anyone else as the Aztecs’ defense, ranked fifth allowing only 60.3 points per game, held the Lobos to 21 points below their season average of 77.3.

Early on, the Lobos looked as if they were serious about avenging a 78-71 overtime loss to the Aztecs on Feb. 6. New Mexico opened up a 12-point lead in the game’s first five minutes.

Neal scored eight points as the Lobos jumped out to a 16-4 advantage. But that lead was short-lived as the Lobos went scoreless for the next five minutes.

By the time guard Tim Jacobs ended the drought at the 9:23 mark with a free throw, the Aztecs had scored 16 straight points.

New Mexico took a 22-21 lead on a Neal free throw, but the rest of the half and game belonged to San Diego State.

Hemsley made consecutive 3-pointers and Pope scored seven points to help the Aztecs take a 42-31 lead at halftime.

The Aztecs were never threatened in the second half. The closest the Lobos would get would be 56-50 at the 9:29 mark. The Aztecs then went on an 18-2 run to go up 74-52 with just under four minutes to play.

The Lobos have now lost four straight, and their chances of making the NCAA Tournament with an at-large bid have all but vanished.