San Diego State 73, New Mexico State 69 (OT): Xavier Thames scored five of his 23 points in overtime as the Aztecs fought off the Aggies in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Spokane, Wash.

Thames hit a jumper for the first points of the extra period and No. 4 seed San Diego State (31-4) never trailed in overtime. Dwayne Polee II scored three of his 15 points in the final 6.9 seconds to clinch it and Josh Davis grabbed 13 rebounds to go with 10 points for the Aztecs, who will take on 12th-seeded North Dakota State in the West regional round of 32 on Saturday.

Daniel Mullings scored 18 points and Kevin Aronis scored 12 on four 3-pointers for No. 13 seed New Mexico State (26-11). Sim Bhullar collected 14 points and seven rebounds and Tshilidzi Nephawe contributed 12 and eight rebounds for the Aggies.

Aronis buried a 3-pointer with 1:12 left in regulation to cut the deficit to five points and Mullings knocked down a pair of free throws before New Mexico State forced a turnover. Aronis missed his first attempt at a tying 3-pointer but the Aggies got the offensive rebound and tapped it back to Aronis, who connected from well beyond the line with nine seconds left to force overtime.

New Mexico State cut a 12-point halftime deficit down to 44-42 with nine minutes left but managed one field goal over the next 6:29 as Thames and Winston Shepard helped San Diego State spread it out. Shepard’s layup with 3:52 left capped a 12-4 burst and pushed the lead to 56-46.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New Mexico State’s 20 first-half points marked a season low. … Aggies coach Marvin Menzies served on Steve Fisher’s staff at San Diego State from 1999-2003. … Aztecs F Skylar Spencer did not record a field goal attempt but collected four of the team’s nine blocked shots.