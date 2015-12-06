San Diego 53, San Diego State 48

San Diego held off a late rally by San Diego State and beat the Aztecs 53-48 on Sunday at Petco Park in San Diego.

It was the first outdoor basketball game held at the stadium, which is the home of the San Diego Padres.

The Aztecs (5-4) went on a 19-3 run over a nine-minute stretch to cut their deficit to 46-45 with 1:16 remaining in regulation. San Diego (3-5) made five free throws in the final 1:08, including two each by guard Tyler Williams (his first points in the game) and guard Marcus Harris that put the Toreros ahead 51-45 with 18 seconds left.

After San Diego State guard Trey Kell made a three-pointer with 11 seconds left, San Diego sealed the win with a breakaway dunk by forward Brett Bailey as time expired.

Kell was the only Aztec player in double figures with 14 points.

Guard Duda Sanadze, who had 15 points to lead San Diego, seemed to be the only player who was comfortable in the outdoor, shooting 5-of-10 from three-point range. San Diego shot 33.3 percent overall and 37 percent from three-point range.

The Aztecs took awhile to adjust to the surroundings at Petco Park in the first half, shooting only 15 percent (3 of 20) as the Toreros took a 31-13 lead. The Aztecs finished shooting only 31.3 percent from the field and 30.8 from three-point range.

San Diego entered the game with only one win over a Division I team, Drexel.