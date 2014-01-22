Preview: San Diego State at San Jose State

Two teams heading in opposite directions will cross paths Wednesday night when San Jose State hosts No. 7 San Diego State in a Mountain West Conference game. The Aztecs have won 15 straight games -- the second-longest streak in program history -- while the Spartans have dropped six in a row, putting them on course to surpass last season’s stretch run of 14 consecutive losses. Adding to the difficulty for San Jose State will be Aztecs leading scorer Xavier Thames, who grew up in Sacramento and should be relishing the chance to play closer to his hometown friends and family.

Thames showed on Saturday against UNLV that even when he’s not shooting the ball well he can find ways to contribute. Thames finished with 18 points on 3-for-14 shooting but contributed seven rebounds and four assists while also getting to the free throw line 12 times, where he converted 11. San Jose State’s leading scorer is Rashad Muhammad, the younger brother of Shabazz Muhammad, the Pac-12 Conference co-Freshman of the Year last season at UCLA who was drafted 14th overall in the NBA draft.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (16-1, 5-0 Mountain West): Josh Davis hasn’t let another change of scenery affect his thirst for rebounds. Davis, a 6-8 forward, entered this week third in the nation in boards at 11.5 -- reaching double figures in his last 11 games -- after leading Conference-USA in rebounding last season (10.7) at Tulane, where he played two seasons after beginning his career at North Carolina State. The Aztecs’ starting five also includes 6-7 JJ O’Brien and 6-10 Skylar Spencer, but San Diego State doesn’t benefit from much size off the bench.

ABOUT SAN JOSE STATE (6-12, 0-6): Muhammad will be looking for a bounce-back game after shooting 0-for-7 in Saturday’s loss to Wyoming. The 6-6 freshman guard from Las Vegas missed all four tries from 3-point range but is still shooting 45 percent from beyond the arc while averaging nearly seven attempts a game. The player who will be asked to control Davis is 6-9 forward Chris Cunningham, who averaged a team-high nine rebounds for the Spartans last season but hasn’t hit that mark in the last seven games.

TIP-INS

1. San Diego State has won 38 consecutive games against teams from California.

2. The Aztecs have defeated six teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season, fourth most in the nation coming into the week behind Kansas, Arizona and Syracuse.

3. San Jose State F Jaleel Williams is second on the team in scoring at 11.9 points after averaging 1.8 as a sophomore last season.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 88, San Jose State 62