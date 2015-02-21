Preview: San Diego State at San Jose State

One game after handing New Mexico its most lopsided home loss in eight years, No. 25 San Diego State is trending upward heading into Saturday’s contest at lowly San Jose State. The Aztecs have won six of seven to move one game ahead of second-place Wyoming in the Mountain West Conference, and their offense is showing signs of catching up to their suffocating defense. “We’re really starting to come together as a group,” guard Aqeel Quinn told U-T San Diego. “Everybody’s jelling. And we’re having fun.”

Quinn averages a team-high 11.4 points for the Aztecs, who should thoroughly enjoy facing a struggling Spartans team that is 9-47 overall and 1-30 in league play since the start of the 2013-14 season. San Diego State is 8-24 all-time at San Jose State, but the Aztecs should improve on that mark if they can build on Tuesday’s impressive 63-46 victory at New Mexico. Forward Skylar Spencer had four blocks and 11 rebounds against the Lobos and stands three blocks shy of Leonard Allen’s school record of 214.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (21-6, 11-3 MWC): Forward Malik Pope’s season has been marked by inconsistency, but the 6-10 freshman flashed another glimpse of his massive potential Tuesday with 16 points in 24 minutes against New Mexico. “He makes plays that you don’t teach,” coach Steve Fisher told U-T San Diego. “He’s a good player, and we need to steadily help him become a great player. And I think he’s on the road to doing that.” The dynamic Aztecs’ frontcourt includes senior forward JJ O’Brien, who averages 9.4 points and 5.4 rebounds and has scored a season-high 18 in two of his last five games.

ABOUT SAN JOSE STATE (2-23, 0-13): Guard Rashad Muhammad averages a team-high 13.2 points for the Spartans, who have lost 15 straight games and are still seeking their first victory over a Division I opponent this season. “I’ve never gone through anything like this, in all my years,” coach Dave Wojcik told reporters. “But it’s like I tell the kids. That’s life. It’s not fair sometimes. It’s going to throw a curveball at you. But you have to continue on.” Senior guard Jaleel Williams has averaged 17 points over the last two games for the Spartans, who are on the verge of the school’s worst season in history and down to eight players due to injuries and suspensions.

TIP-INS

1. The Aztecs are 48-1 in their last 49 games against schools from California.

2. The Spartans’ last Division I victory came Feb. 18, 2014, when they defeated Nevada 66-64.

3. San Diego State has won 140 straight games when leading with five minutes to play.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 71, San Jose State 47