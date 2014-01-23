No. 7 San Diego State 75, San Jose State 50: Xavier Thames scored 15 points as the visiting Aztecs posted their 16th consecutive victory.

Winston Shepard added 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists and Skylar Spencer also scored 12 points for San Diego State (17-1, 6-0 Mountain West). Josh Davis was the fourth starter to score in double figures for the Aztecs, finishing with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Devante Wilson, one of three San Jose State starters with no points in first half, finished with a team-high 14 points for San Jose State (6-13, 0-7). Jalen James added 10 points for the Spartans, who shot 33.3 percent from the field against a team that came in No. 1 in the nation in field goal percentage defense (35.4).

Both teams opened the game 1-for-9 from the field and their shooting only slightly improved in the first half. San Diego State shot 29 percent from the floor and the Spartans shot 20.7 as the Aztecs took a 29-19 lead into the break.

Wilson snatched an offensive rebound on San Jose State’s first possession of the second half and converted the three-point play and James followed with another second-chance basket to cut the deficit to five, but that was as close as the Spartans would come. They would trim the deficit back to five twice more before San Diego State unleashed a 16-0 run to put them ahead by double digits for good.

GAME NOTEBOOK: San Diego State has won 39 consecutive games against teams from California. … Davis reached double figures in rebounds for the 12th straight game, the longest active streak in the nation…. The 16 straight wins by the Aztecs is the second longest in program history behind the 20 the Aztecs won to start the 2010-11 season.