San Diego State 77, San Jose State 62

San Diego State guard Jeremy Hemsley had 20 points and forward Winston Shepard added 17 points, five rebounds and six assists to lead San Diego State to 77-62 victory over San Jose State in a Mountain West game Wednesday night in San Diego.

Two of San Jose State’s players -- guard Princeton Onwas and forward Ryan Welage -- accounted for 46 of the Spartans’ points as each tallied 23. Onwas made 8 of 16 shots from the field while Welage was 9 of 18.

Their teammates made 4-of-23 attempts from the field and scored only 16 points.

San Diego State (10-6, 3-0 in the Mountain West) were also helped by forward Zylan Cheatham’s 17 points and forward Skylar Spencer’s team-high eight rebounds.

The Aztecs trailed for only 22 seconds of the game after Welage made a three-pointer to give San Jose State (5-10, 0-3) a 40-39 lead with 18:20 left in the second half. Hemsley answered with a jump shot on the following possession with 17:58 left to put San Diego State back on top 41-40.

That basket started a 12-0, game-clinching run by San Diego State, culminating with guard Trey Kell’s layup with 14:34 remaining that put the Aztecs ahead 51-40. Kell made another bucket in the run, which was aided by a three-pointer by Hemsley and a three-point play by Shepard.

San Jose State did not come closer than nine points afterward.