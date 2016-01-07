FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Diego State 77, San Jose State 62
January 7, 2016 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

San Diego State 77, San Jose State 62

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

San Diego State guard Jeremy Hemsley had 20 points and forward Winston Shepard added 17 points, five rebounds and six assists to lead San Diego State to 77-62 victory over San Jose State in a Mountain West game Wednesday night in San Diego.

Two of San Jose State’s players -- guard Princeton Onwas and forward Ryan Welage -- accounted for 46 of the Spartans’ points as each tallied 23. Onwas made 8 of 16 shots from the field while Welage was 9 of 18.

Their teammates made 4-of-23 attempts from the field and scored only 16 points.

San Diego State (10-6, 3-0 in the Mountain West) were also helped by forward Zylan Cheatham’s 17 points and forward Skylar Spencer’s team-high eight rebounds.

The Aztecs trailed for only 22 seconds of the game after Welage made a three-pointer to give San Jose State (5-10, 0-3) a 40-39 lead with 18:20 left in the second half. Hemsley answered with a jump shot on the following possession with 17:58 left to put San Diego State back on top 41-40.

That basket started a 12-0, game-clinching run by San Diego State, culminating with guard Trey Kell’s layup with 14:34 remaining that put the Aztecs ahead 51-40. Kell made another bucket in the run, which was aided by a three-pointer by Hemsley and a three-point play by Shepard.

San Jose State did not come closer than nine points afterward.

