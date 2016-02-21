FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Diego State 78, San Jose State 56
#US College Basketball
February 21, 2016 / 11:19 PM / 2 years ago

San Diego State 78, San Jose State 56

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

San Diego State senior forward Winston Shepard paced a balanced attack, and the Aztecs used a big second-half run to pull away from host San Jose State 78-56 on Saturday.

Shepard finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Forward Malik Pope had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and guard Trey Kell finished with 15 points for the Aztecs (20-7, 13-1 Mountain West), who clinched at least a share of the Mountain West regular-season title.

The Spartans (8-19, 2-13) have struggled in Mountain West play this season, but challenged first-place San Diego State early in the second half. A two-hand power dunk by San Jose State forward Frank Rogers tied the game 36-36 five minutes into the second half.

But the Aztecs’ pressure started to take its toll on the Spartans and led to a clinching run. Kell capped a 21-4 run with a 3-pointer, putting the Aztecs in complete control will 11 minutes to play.

San Jose State freshman guard Cody Schwartz led the Spartans with 12 points.

San Diego State bounced back from its only conference loss, a 58-57 defeat last week at Fresno State, with its second straight win.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
