Preview: San Diego State at UNLV

UNLV’s hopes of maintaining its hold on third place in the Mountain West Conference took a major hit when it was announced that rebounding star Roscoe Smith will miss Wednesday’s home game against 10th-ranked San Diego State with a concussion. Smith, a transfer from UConn, ranks fifth nationally with 15 double-doubles on the season and will be re-evaluated later in the week with the hopes of returning for the postseason.

While the Rebels will likely have to win the MWC tournament to earn an NCAA bid, Tthe Aztecs have won two straight and enter Wednesday’s game tied with New Mexico for the conference lead. Those two teams will meet on Saturday in a game that could determine the regular-season champion. San Diego State lost at UNLV 72-70 last season.

TV: 11:05 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (25-3, 14-2 Mountain West): Because the Rebels are currently third in the MWC, Wednesday’s game could determine the No. 1 seed in the upcoming conference tournament. If the Aztecs and New Mexico finish with identical records and even on head-to-head, the tie-breaking formula to determine No. 1 seed goes by record against the next best team, which is currently UNLV. The Lobos went 1-1 against the Rebels meaning a San Diego State win would earn them the tie-breaker providing the Rebels maintain third place.

ABOUT UNLV (19-10, 10-6): The Rebels have also won two straight and enter the contest a game ahead of Boise State in the conference standings. UNLV can’t improve its position and finishes the regular season at Nevada, which beat the Rebels earlier in the campaign. UNLV owns a win over New Mexico, proving it can beat anyone in the league, and Wednesday is not only Senior Night but the school is preparing to turn the arena into a “White Out” by handing out 7,000 white T-shirts.

TIP-INS

1. UNLV has won eight of its last 11 games.

2. San Diego State defeated UNLV 63-52 earlier in the season behind 18 points from Xavier Thames.

3. UNLV’s Smith ranks fifth in the nation in rebounding, averaging 11.0 boards.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 68, UNLV 64