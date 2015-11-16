Preview: San Diego State at Utah

Utah aims to end a six-game losing streak against visiting San Diego State on Monday when the two squads meet as part of ESPN’s Tip-Off Marathon. The No. 16 Utes lost to the Aztecs 53-49 in San Diego last season but have won 29 of 33 home meetings against the Aztecs.

Utah sophomore center Jakob Poeltl lived up to his billing as a probable NBA lottery pick with a career-high 26 points to go with 11 rebounds in an 82-71 season-opening victory over Southern Utah. Senior forward Jordan Loveridge added 24 points and sophomore forward Kyle Kuzma impressed with career highs of 23 points and 12 rebounds in his first career start. San Diego State produced a 71-60 victory over Illinois State in its opener as freshman point guard Jeremy Hemsley led the way with 20 points. “He is a great player, very poised and always learning even though he is a freshman,” senior center Skylar Spencer said. “We hope he keeps it up. He will be a threat against other teams.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (1-0): Hemsley looked like a veteran in his college debut and also had six rebounds and five assists. Point guard was a weakness on last season’s 27-9 squad and Hemsley’s development will be crucial for the Aztecs’ bid to record their 11th consecutive 20-win campaign. “I wasn’t concerned that when the lights came on he would be a little bit taken aback by the environment and all of that,” coach Steve Fisher said after the opening win. “I’ve seen him play and I saw him lead his high school team to a state championship. He competes and he is fearless. He has a pretty good knack for how to play the game, too.”

ABOUT UTAH (1-0): Kuzma’s opening performance was a stunner after he averaged only 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds last season. The transformation began shortly after last season ended as he knew there was an opportunity to become an inside complement to Poeltl. ”I put a lot of work in. I was happy how we ended our season last year, but I wanted more from myself,“ Kuzma told reporters. ”I really dialed in getting my body right and getting in the gym. I am just trying to be better.”

TIP-INS

1. Despite the recent struggles, the Utes hold a 53-19 edge in the series between schools that used to be league mates in the Western Athletic and Mountain West conferences.

2. San Diego State senior F Winston Shepard needs 12 points to become the 30th player in school history to reach 1,000 career points.

3. Utah’s starting backcourt of senior SG Brandon Taylor (0-for-9 shooting) and sophomore PG Isaiah Wright (0-for-7) went scoreless in the opener.

PREDICTION: Utah 57, San Diego State 55