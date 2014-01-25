Preview: San Diego State at Utah State

Seventh-ranked San Diego State attempts to move closer to the longest winning streak in school history when it visits Utah State on Saturday. The Aztecs have posted 16 consecutive victories, four shy of the mark set in the 2010-11 campaign, as they look to protect their hold on first place in the Mountain West. Utah State has lost back-to-back games and scored a season-low 42 points in Wednesday’s 20-point loss at UNLV.

Since the Mountain West isn’t as fierce as recent seasons, the prospect of San Diego State going unscathed in league play has become a topic. “I think every league is too hard to go undefeated, and yet on occasion some teams do go through leagues undefeated,” Aztecs coach Steve Fisher said in a media availability session. “This is the 15th year of the Mountain West. I don’t think anyone has gone through undefeated. The good news is we’re the only team that has a chance to do that with no losses as we speak.”

TV: 11:05 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (17-1, 6-0 Mountain West): The Aztecs lead the nation in field-goal percentage defense and have held 12 opponents to less than 40 percent and 10 teams to fewer than 60 points. The latest superb defensive outing came in Wednesday’s 75-50 victory over San Jose State when San Diego State held the Spartans to 33.3 percent shooting and forced 18 turnovers. Point guard Xavier Thames (16.9) and forward Winston Shepard (13.1) score in double digits while forward Josh Davis (9.1 points, team-best 11.5 rebounds) is a beast on the boards and has grabbed 10 or more in each of his last 12 games.

ABOUT UTAH STATE (12-6, 2-4 Mountain West): The abysmal offensive showing against UNLV matched the lowest point total in coach Stew Morrill’s 16 seasons at the school. The Aggies shot 30.8 percent from the field and were 2-of-17 from 3-point range and it may be hard to make much of a turnaround against a San Diego State squad limiting opponents to 35.3 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from 3-point range. Center Jarred Shaw leads Utah State in scoring (16.1) and rebounding (7.8) while guards Spencer Butterfield (13.3) and Preston Medlin (13.1) also are averaging in double figures.

TIP-INS

1. Utah State won the previous three meetings with the most recent matchup occurring during the 1998-99 season.

2. San Diego State’s 6-0 conference start is its best since it was 7-0 in the California Collegiate Athletic Association in 1966-67.

3. Medlin, who ranks sixth in school history with 185 career 3-pointers, missed all five of his attempts from behind the arc against UNLV.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 58, Utah State 53