No. 7 San Diego State 74, Utah State 69 (OT): Xavier Thames scored 10 of his career-high 31 points in the extra session as the visiting Aztecs survived a Mountain West battle with the Aggies for their 17th straight victory.

Josh Davis grabbed 12 rebounds and San Diego State (18-1, 7-0) had 11 steals and committed just six turnovers to stave off the upset bid. Thames put the Aztecs ahead with a free-throw line jumper with 1:50 to play and added a 3-pointer a minute later as San Diego State moved within three wins of matching the school record for consecutive victories.

Spencer Butterfield had 19 points and eight rebounds for Utah State (12-7, 2-5), which shot 52.7 percent from the field against a team allowing opponents to shoot 35.3. Jalen Moore scored a career-best 16 points and Spencer Medlin added 12 points on four 3-pointers.

Davis’ basket gave the Aztecs a 55-54 lead with 1:57 to play in regulation and Thames added two free throws with 16.1 seconds left before Butterfield swished a tying 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds remaining to force overtime. Butterfield’s 3-pointer gave the Aggies a 62-61 lead with three minutes left in the extra period before Thames took over.

San Diego State led by as many as eight in the first half before settling for a 28-24 lead at the break. Butterfield’s 3-pointer tied the game at 32 early in the second half and Medlin’s 3-pointer with just under 13 minutes left provided Utah State with a 42-40 advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Davis has reached double digits on the boards in each of his last 13 games. … The Aggies were 9-of-18 from 3-point range but were hurt by 17 turnovers. … San Diego State’s school-record 20-game winning streak was set in the 2010-11 campaign.