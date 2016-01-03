San Diego State 70, Utah State 67

San Diego State forward Winston Shepard scored 18 points, forward Zylan Cheatham hit a key reverse layup with 38.4 seconds left and the Aztecs held off Utah State 70-67 Saturday night in a Mountain West Conference game at Logan, Utah.

Shepard added six rebounds, five assists and five steals.

The Aggies had won 25 consecutive conference home openers, last losing during the 1988-89 season when they were in the Big West.

San Diego State (9-6 overall, 2-0 MW) led by 13 points early in the second half, but Utah State chipped away and pulled within 65-64 with 1:04 left when guard Chris Smith made 1 of 2 free throws. On the next possession, Cheatham drove along the baseline from the left and flipped in a layup for a three-point lead.

Utah State (9-4, 1-1) missed two shots on its next possession -- one blocked by Shepard -- and the Aztecs held on in the final seconds.

Aggies junior forward Lew Evans, in his first year of eligibility after transferring from Tulsa, scored a career-high 22 points to go with 11 rebounds. Forward Jalen Moore scored 13 points.

Cheatham and guard Trey Kell finished with 13 points for SDSU, which has won all five meetings against Utah State in Mountain West play. The Aztecs had a big edge on the glass, turning 16 offensive rebounds into 15 second-chance points. Utah State had only one second-chance point.