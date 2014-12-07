Preview: San Diego State at Washington

Washington’s perfect record will be put to the test when No. 14 San Diego State visits Sunday. The Huskies are 6-0 for the first time since the 2006-07 campaign and they are playing at home for the first time since Nov. 14. The Aztecs defeated Washington last season and are 6-1 this season, the defeat coming against Arizona in the Maui Invitational championship game.

San Diego State defeated cross-town rival San Diego 57-48 on Thursday, marking the third time this season it held an opponent under 50 points. The Huskies have scored over 75 points in four of their six games and are making strides but coach Lorenzo Romar sees room for improvement. “We need to perfect our defensive principles a lot more than how things are now and perfect what we are doing offensively,” Romar told reporters. “We feel like there is much room for growth for this team.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (6-1): Forward Winston Shepard averages a team-best 10.7 points and guard Dwayne Polee II (10.1) joined him in double digits by scoring 14 points against San Diego. It was Polee’s fourth double-digit outing of the campaign and he’s comfortable in a starting role after being named the Mountain West Sixth Man of the Year last season. “Dwayne is a guy that when he gets on a roll, he can get in a rhythm and make three in a row,” coach Steve Fisher told reporters. “He can make hard shots and he’s shooting the ball, when he’s open, with a great deal of confidence.”

ABOUT WASHINGTON (6-0): Point guard Nigel Williams-Goss is off to a solid start by averaging 14.7 points and ranking among the nation’s assists leaders at 7.5. Williams-Goss feels the Huskies will prove to be better than most observers expect. “We still have to find our offensive rhythm but we have the confidence we can play with anyone in the country,” Williams-Goss told reporters. “We feel that we are only going to keep getting better.”

TIP-INS

1. San Diego State freshman G Trey Kell has scored in double digits in four consecutive games and is averaging 13.3 points during the stretch.

2. Washington C Robert Upshaw has blocked 29 shots in six games and is shooting 61.5 percent from the field.

3. Aztecs G Aqeel Quinn (finger) will miss his second straight game.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 62, Washington 61