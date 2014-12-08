Washington 49, San Diego State 36

(Updated: INSERTS points are fewest for San Diego State as Division I program in Para 3)

Washington 49, No. 14 San Diego State 36: Nigel Williams-Goss had 15 points and six rebounds as the host Huskies rolled over the Aztecs.

Andrew Andrews added 13 points as Washington (7-0) continued its strong start. Shawn Kemp Jr. scored eight points and Robert Upshaw contributed seven points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots.

Winston Shepard scored seven points to lead San Diego State (6-2), which shot a porous 20.4 percent from the field, including 2-of-15 from 3-point range. Skylar Spencer grabbed a season-best 13 rebounds, six coming on the offensive end as the Aztecs scored their fewest points as a Division I program.

The Huskies broke the game open with a 17-2 burst in the second half. Andrews knocked down three 3-pointers during the stretch, the final one giving Washington a 43-23 advantage with 6:29 to play.

San Diego State missed its first 10 shots and was 5-of-30 from the field in the first half while the Huskies led by as many as nine before settling for a 21-15 halftime lead. The Aztecs pulled within 26-21 with 13:33 to play before Washington dominated the next seven minutes to pull away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: San Diego State’s starting five combined to shoot 4-of-36 from the field. … Washington allowed its fewest points in Lorenzo Romar’s 13 seasons as coach. … The Aztecs also struggled from the free-throw line, going 12-of-21.