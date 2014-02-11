Preview: San Diego State at Wyoming

Fifth-ranked San Diego State attempts to set a school record with its 21st consecutive victory when it visits Wyoming on Tuesday. The Aztecs have won 20 consecutive games since an early-season loss to Arizona to tie the mark of the 2010-11 squad led by Kawhi Leonard and are 10-0 in Mountain West play for the first time. Wyoming is in fifth place in the conference and looking for a turnaround after losing three of its last four games.

San Diego State’s winning streak is the third-longest in the nation behind Wichita State (25) and Syracuse (23), and coach Steve Fisher is stunned that his squad has gone nearly three months without a loss. “I’m surprised that anybody can win 20 in a row, no matter what league they’re playing in,” Fisher said after Saturday’s victory over Nevada. “But the way we’ve played, the people we’ve beaten, I think all of us are going in expecting to win but knowing that life on the road will be very difficult. Sometimes you’ve got to be lucky, and we’ve been lucky a few times.”

TV: 11:05 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (21-1, 10-0 Mountain West): Senior guard Xavier Thames (18.1 points) is on pace to be the Conference Player of the Year and swingman Winston Shepard also has emerged as a solid player. The sophomore is second on the squad in both scoring (12.9) and steals (24) and had 16 points against Nevada for his 16th double-digit performance of the season. “Sometimes I have tough nights, but my teammates always stay with me and have the ultimate confidence in me,” Shepard said after the win over the Wolf Pack. “I just try to keep playing.”

ABOUT WYOMING (14-9, 5-5): Forward Larry Nance Jr., the squad’s best player, tweaked a groin in Saturday’s loss to UNLV but is expected to play against the Aztecs. The Cowboys certainly need Nance (15.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 49 blocked shots) on the court to have a shot at pulling off an upset. Guards Josh Adams (11.8) and Riley Grabau (11.1) are the only other players averaging in double digits for a team that produces 65.8 points.

TIP-INS

1. The Aztecs have won six of the last seven meetings but are just 8-25 at Wyoming.

2. The Cowboys’ five conference losses are by a total of 18 points.

3. Thames is two away from becoming the 29th player to score 1,000 career points at San Diego State.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 52, Wyoming 49