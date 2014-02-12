Wyoming 68, San Diego State 62

(Updated: CHANGES Wyoming forced turnovers to 13 in Para 2 CHANGES Thames shooting to 3-of-16 in Para 3 CHANGES San Diego State rebounding edge to 38-25 in Game Notebook)

Wyoming 68, No. 5 San Diego State 62: Riley Grabau made three 3-pointers while scoring 17 points as the host Cowboys ended the Aztecs’ 20-game winning streak.

Larry Nance Jr. added 14 points and three blocked shots as Wyoming (15-9, 6-5 Mountain West) defeated a top-five team for the first time since beating Utah on Feb. 12, 1998. The Cowboys shot 57.9 percent from the field and forced 13 turnovers and led by as many as 16 points.

Dwayne Polee II scored 15 points and Xavier Thames added 13 but was just 3-of-16 shooting for San Diego State (21-2, 10-1), which lost for the first time since falling to Arizona on Nov. 14. JJ O’Brien added 11 points for the Aztecs, whose streak matched the 2010-11 squad for longest in school history.

Wyoming held a 16-point lead before San Diego State made a big charge and pulled within 66-62 on O’Brien’s putback with 40.2 seconds left. Nathan Sobey and Jerron Granberry each made a free throw down the stretch and the Aztecs didn’t score again.

Grabau hit two 3-pointers in a 44-second span late in the first half to help the Cowboys to a 32-23 lead at the break. Derek Cooke Jr. scored on three straight dunks early in the second half to help the lead reach 14 and Grabau’s two free throws made it 52-36 with 8:13 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Aztecs collected 21 offensive rebounds while recording a 38-25 edge on the boards. … Grabau went 4-of-4 from the free-throw line and has made 35 straight. … San Diego State had won a school-record 10 consecutive conference games prior to the loss.