San Diego State 73, Wyoming 61

Sophomore guard Trey Kell scored 24 points and San Diego State clinched the Mountain West regular-season title with a 73-61 victory over Wyoming on Wednesday night in Mountain West play at Laramie, Wyo.

Senior forward Winston Shepard had 14 points for the Aztecs (21-7, 14-1), who won for the 14th time in the last 15 games. Freshman point guard Jeremy Hemsley added 13 points for San Diego State, which has won or shared the conference crown in five of the past six seasons.

Senior guard Josh Adams scored 27 points and made five 3-pointers for the Cowboys (13-16, 6-10), who lost for the seventh time in nine games. Junior guard Jason McManamen added 10 points for Wyoming, which made just 11 of 19 free-throw attempts.

San Diego State led by eight points at halftime and increased the advantage to 45-33 early in the second half on a basket by sophomore forward Malik Pope. Wyoming cut the deficit to five on three occasions, the last two times coming on 3-pointers by Adams.

The Aztecs boosted their lead to 62-52 on Shepard’s 3-point play with 5:06 left. Shepard’s turnaround jumper and Kell’s 3-pointer moved San Diego State’s lead to a game-best 14 points with 1:48 left as the Aztecs improved to 8-2 on the road.

At the outset, Wyoming was strong and led by seven points before the Aztecs rattled off 12 straight to take a 17-12 lead with 10:31 left in the first half.

The Cowboys later inched ahead 24-22 before Hemsley made two 3-pointers during an 8-0 run and Kell scored San Diego State’s final nine points of the half en route to a 41-33 lead at the break.