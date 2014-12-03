Preview: San Francisco at Colorado

Colorado is starting to make good decisions with the basketball and that usually means it will wind up in the hands of Josh Scott. The 6-10 junior takes averages of 17.2 points and 8.6 rebounds into Wednesday’s game against San Francisco as the Buffaloes go for their 23rd straight non-conference victory at home. “We’re talented, and when we get the ball moving and share it with each other I think we can be special,‘’ Scott told reporters after posting career highs of 29 points and five assists while grabbing 13 rebounds in Colorado’s 84-75 victory over Lipscomb on Sunday. “I mean I scored a lot of points off of assists, and it’s fun to play that way.”

Guard Askia Booker, the only senior in the rotation, seems to have put his academic issues behind him after scoring a season-high 18 points Sunday and appeared more focused. ”Our emphasis is to get the ball inside, I mean this guy (Scott) is a scoring machine once he gets it there,‘’ Booker told reporters. “There’s really no stopping him ... ” The Dons are coming off a 76-57 victory over Montana on Sunday and are the No. 5 rebounding team in the nation with 44.7 per game through Monday.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT SAN FRANCISCO (4-2): The Dons are led by 6-7 senior Kruize Pinkins, an all-West Coast Conference preseason team selection who averages team bests of 17 points and 6.7 rebounds. San Francisco boasts four players averaging at least 5.8 rebounds, including 6-9 junior center Mark Tollefsen (14.8 points, six boards), junior Tim Derksen (13 points, 5.8 rebounds) and senior Matt Glover (7.7 points, 6.7 boards). The Dons, who were picked to finish fourth in the WCC behind No. 8 Gonzaga, BYU and Saint Mary‘s, do not play another team from a major conference.

ABOUT COLORADO (4-1): The Buffaloes haven’t displayed a killer instinct lately despite winning two straight as Lipscomb cut a 24-point deficit to six in the second half while Air Force was behind 29 after the break before losing 68-53 on Nov. 25. “We didn’t do a great job of guarding the three-ball (Lipscomb was 8-of-16 in the second half), but we had done a pretty good job this year up until (Sunday),‘’ fifth-year coach Tad Boyle told reporters. ”We need to recognize that, learn from it and get better from it.” Scott has support in the post from 6-7 junior Xavier Johnson (11.8 points, 4.4 rebounds) and 6-9 sophomore Wesley Gordon (7.4, 6.6).

TIP-INS

1. Colorado is 64-9 at home under Boyle.

2. San Francisco seventh-year coach Rex Walters (Kansas ‘93) faces fellow Jayhawks alum Boyle (‘85).

3. San Francisco has won three of the four meetings, including 83-81 in overtime in their last encounter in 2010.

PREDICTION: Colorado 74, San Francisco 69