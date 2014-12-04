Colorado 72, San Francisco 55: Askia Booker continued to work his way out of an early season shooting slump with 21 points - 16 in the second half on 6-of-6 shooting - as the host Buffaloes turned back the Dons.

Josh Scott recorded 12 points and six rebounds for Colorado (5-1), which was without starting forward Xavier Johnson (hamstring). Dustin Thomas scored eight points off the bench as the Buffaloes earned their 24th straight nonconference victory at home by shooting 66.7 from the field in the second half after trailing by two at the break.

Mark Tollefsen scored 12 points and Matt Christiansen had 10 for San Francisco (4-3), which was hurt by 18 turnovers and missed all three of its free-throw attempts. The Dons, who entered the game fifth in the nation in rebounding at 44.7 per contest, outrebounded Colorado 33-24.

The Buffaloes scored the first seven points while holding San Francisco scoreless for nearly five minutes before the Dons unleashed a 21-4 run, but Colorado chipped away at the deficit and trailed 34-32 at intermission. The Dons assisted on 13-of-14 field goals in the first half while making 6-of-13 from 3-point range.

The Buffaloes began the second half with a 10-2 run - highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers from Booker - and extended their lead to 55-44 with 9:14 left after Booker’s fourth 3-pointer. San Francisco could get no closer than nine after that and Booker’s 3-pointer with 2:53 remaining made it 67-53.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Booker, who was 9-of-36 from the field in his first four games, is 14-of-25 over his last two contests after going 8-of-12 against San Francisco. ... The Buffaloes, who held their fifth opponent to fewer than 60 points this season, improved to 65-9 at home under fifth-year coach Tad Boyle. ... This was the Dons’ only game against a team from a major conference, although they will play No. 8 Gonzaga twice during their West Coast Conference campaign.