Fresno State 78, San Francisco 71
November 20, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

Fresno State 78, San Francisco 71

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Senior guard Cezar Guerrero scored 22 points and went 6-of-10 from 3-point range as Fresno State posted a 78-71 nonconference victory over San Francisco on Thursday in Fresno, Calif.

Senior guard Marvelle Harris contributed 16 points and six assists for the Bulldogs (3-0). Junior forward Cullen Russo added 11 points in Fresno State’s wire-to-wire victory.

Sophomore guard Devin Watson had 24 points and seven assists to lead the Dons (2-1). Senior guard Tim Derksen had 11 points and sophomore forward Chase Foster added 10 for San Francisco, which committed 16 turnovers.

A 3-pointer by Guerrero gave Fresno State a 14-point lead with 18:14 to play. The Dons responded by showing some spark and crept within 47-38 on a layup by freshman forward Matt McCarthy with 15:29 left.

Harris scored five points during a 7-1 run as the Bulldogs pushed the advantage to 68-50 with 6:27 remaining. San Francisco made a late charge and pulled with 74-66 on a 3-pointer by Foster with 53 seconds left and was unable to get closer than seven points.

Guerrero began his torrid shooting night with back-to-back 3-pointers as Fresno State scored the first eight points. Guerrero knocked down a jumper to make it an 11-point margin with 3:22 left in the half and the Bulldogs took a 37-27 lead into the break.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
