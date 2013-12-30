Preview: San Francisco at Gonzaga

Gonzaga could be without starting forward Sam Dower Jr. for the second straight game Monday when the 21st-ranked Bulldogs host San Francisco. Dower, Gonzaga’s second-leading scorer and rebounder, has been out with a back injury suffered in a loss to Kansas State on Dec. 21. Gonzaga overcame Dower’s absence in Saturday’s West Coast Conference opener and cruised to a 74-60 win over Santa Clara for its 20th consecutive league home victory.

San Francisco was dismissed by many experts after senior point guard Cody Doolin decided to leave the team last month, but the Dons opened conference play with an 87-81 overtime win over Portland on Saturday. Doolin’s departure created more opportunities for guards Matt Glover and Avry Holmes, who combined for 26 points and nine assists against Portland. Center Mark Tollefsen scored a career-high 22 points for the Dons, who are seeking their sixth straight WCC road win dating to last season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports

ABOUT SAN FRANCISCO (8-5, 1-0 WCC): Senior forward Cole Dickerson, who collected 13 points and 10 rebounds against the Pilots, leads the Dons in scoring (14) and rebounding (7.8). Forward Kruize Pinkins averages 12.3 points off the bench for the Dons, who have outrebounded eight of 13 opponents. The Dons are not running at the same pace as they did before Doolin’s departure, but they still rank third in the WCC in scoring at 81.9 points per game.

ABOUT GONZAGA (11-2, 1-0 WCC): Dower is listed as day-to-day, while guards Gary Bell Jr. (hand) and Kevin Pangos (toe) are also battling injuries. Both were limited against Santa Clara on Saturday, when guard David Stockton made eight of his 12 shots and scored a career-high 21 points. Pangos averages 18.2 points for the Bulldogs, who are shooting a WCC-best 43.2 percent from 3-point range and have won 27 of the previous 31 meetings against San Francisco.

TIP-INS

1. San Francisco has not beaten Gonzaga in Spokane since the 1988-89 season.

2. The Dons have allowed 80 or more points in all five losses this season.

3. Gonzaga is 125-8 at the McCarthey Center since it opened in 2004.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 89, San Francisco 78