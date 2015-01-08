Preview: San Francisco at Gonzaga

Seventh-ranked Gonzaga plays its first true home game in 24 days when its hosts San Francisco in West Coast Conference play Thursday. The Bulldogs haven’t played a game in Spokane since a 94-54 victory over Texas Southern on Dec. 15. Gonzaga opened WCC action with three consecutive road games capped by a 87-75 victory at Portland on Saturday and has played once at the McCarthey Athletic Center since Dec. 2.

Thursday’s contest begins a stretch when the Bulldogs play six of their next eight at home. “We’ve been on the road for like a month,” coach Mark Few told the Spokane Spokesman-Review. “The Battle in Seattle (on Dec. 20) is a plane ride and hang out in a hotel room. When you take that into effect, it’s pretty remarkable what we’ve been able to do.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports

ABOUT SAN FRANCISCO (7-9, 1-3 WCC): The Dons have dropped three in a row since opening conference play with a 77-71 victory at Pacific and are 4-9 in their last 13 games. Forwards Mark Tollefsen (15.1) and Kruize Pinkins (15.0) lead the team in scoring while junior guard Tim Derksen (11.8) also is averaging in double figures while shooting 48.1 percent from 3-point range. The Dons have dropped 25 straight road games to Gonzaga in Spokane dating back to a 67-64 victory Feb. 10, 1989.

ABOUT GONZAGA (14-1, 3-0): The Bulldogs bring a seven-game win streak into the contest since losing in overtime 66-63 at No. 6 Arizona on Dec. 6. Kentucky transfer Kyle Wiltjer (16.5) leads a deep and talented squad in scoring. Guards Kevin Pangos (12.1) and Byron Wesley (11.9), and 7-foot-1 junior center Przemek Karnowski (10.6), the WCC’s reigning player of the week, also are averaging in double figures.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga was tied with Wisconsin for seventh in the nation entering Wednesday in scoring margin (21.0).

2. Pangos ranks 12th nationally in assist/turnover ratio (3.6).

3. San Francisco ranks 349th out of 351 Division I teams in free throw shooting percentage (57.7).

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 85, San Francisco 64