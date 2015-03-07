Preview: San Francisco vs. Gonzaga

Seventh-ranked Gonzaga should have little trouble bouncing back from its second loss of the season when it meets San Francisco on Saturday in the West Coast Conference tournament quarterfinals in Las Vegas. The top-seeded Bulldogs likely lost their chance at a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament when they were stunned by BYU 73-70 last Saturday, snapping their school-record 22-game win streak and their run of 41 straight victories at home — the nation’s longest such streak. “We can’t have that laid-back (approach),” guard Eric McClellan told the Seattle Times. “We’re fine. We needed this loss to wake us up a little.”

Gonzaga, which won the WCC regular-season title for the 14th time in the last 15 seasons, almost assuredly will receive a No. 2 seed if it wins the WCC tournament, but faces the prospects of being placed in the same bracket as undefeated Kentucky after the stunning loss. “We played not to lose,” said senior guard Kevin Pangos, the WCC Player of the Year. The eight-seeded Dons earned a spot in the quarterfinals with a 62-58 victory over No. 9 Pacific in Thursday’s first round.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT SAN FRANCISCO (14-17): The Dons have won five of their last six games since an 81-70 loss to Gonzaga on Feb. 7 after defeating the Tigers for the second time in six days. Senior forward Kruize Pinkins (14.2 points per game), junior center Mark Tollefsen (13.7), junior guard Tim Derksen (12.3) and freshman guard Devin Watson (8.1) account for 67.3 percent of San Francisco’s offense and combined for 51 points Friday. The Dons, who lost the battle on the boards 46-31 to Pacific, finished the regular season with a minus-3.4 rebounding differential, which does not bode well against the Bulldogs (plus-6.4).

ABOUT GONZAGA (29-2): The Bulldogs swept the major WCC awards as Mark Few was named Coach of the Year, 6-10 junior forward Kyle Wiltjer earned Newcomer of the Year honors and senior guard Gary Bell Jr. was the Defensive Player of the Year. Wiltjer averages a team-high 16.7 points as a threat inside (53 percent field-goal shooting) and outside (44.9 percent from 3-point range) while Pangos (11.6 points, team-best five assists) is another dangerous 3-point shooter (44.6 percent). Przemek Karnowski, a 7-1 junior, and 6-10 freshman Domantas Sabonis combine to average 20.2 points and 12.9 rebounds.

1. Gonzaga, the top field-goal shooting team in the nation at 52.4 percent, has reached the WCC finals in each of the last 17 seasons, winning 12.

2. The winner plays No. 4 Pepperdine or No. 5 San Diego in Monday’s semifinals.

3. Gonzaga swept San Francisco in the regular season and has won six straight meetings by an average of 17.3 points.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 84, San Francisco 66