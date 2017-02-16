Preview: San Francisco at Gonzaga

Top-ranked Gonzaga continues its pursuit of an undefeated regular season and looks for its 27th consecutive victory when it hosts San Francisco in Thursday's West Coast Conference tilt. The Bulldogs are four wins away from a perfect regular season and the Dons seem unlikely to halt the streak since they have lost their last 27 visits to Spokane dating back to a victory on Feb. 10, 1989.

San Francisco is 0-3 all-time against the No. 1 team in the nation and last faced a top-ranked squad when it lost to Notre Dame on Jan. 18, 1979. Gonzaga recorded a 95-80 road win over the Dons earlier this season when junior point guard Nigel Williams-Goss scored a career-best 36 points. The Bulldogs have won each of their past 18 games by double digits but are attempting to sidestep the growing interest in their attempt to go undefeated. "We're not thinking about all that," junior forward Johnathan Williams told reporters. "We're thinking about getting better each and every week because if we keep getting better, nobody can stop us."

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), ROOT (Gonzaga)

ABOUT SAN FRANCISCO (18-9, 8-6 West Coast Conference): The Dons, who close the regular season with four consecutive road games, have held nine straight opponents under 70 points, the program's best stretch since the 1964-65 campaign. San Francisco shot just 24.7 percent from the field in Saturday's loss to Brigham Young but is typically a solid outside shooting squad and its 253 3-pointers are the most in school history. Senior guard Ronnie Boyce (13.9) and freshman guard Charles Minlend (10.2) are the only players scoring in double digits for a team that won seven of eight games prior to the loss to the Cougars.

ABOUT GONZAGA (26-0, 14-0): Senior center Przemek Karnowski (12.4 points per game) emerged from a brief funk to produce 19 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's win over Saint Mary's, the team rated as the last legitimate threat to end the Bulldogs' perfect season. "He's such an entity," Gonzaga coach Mark Few told reporters. "There's not many like him in college basketball. He's big but he can pass. ... At the other end, he's a big mountain of a man who's hard to move and he's a good rim protector." Williams-Goss is a shoo-in for WCC Player of the Year honors and leads the Bulldogs in scoring (15.7), assists (4.6) and steals (43).

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga has won the past 10 overall meetings.

2. San Francisco shoots just 61.1 percent from the free-throw line, which ranks 346th nationally out of 347 teams.

3. Backup freshman PF Zach Collins (10.6) is shooting 65.5 percent from the field, the third-best single-season percentage in Bulldogs' history.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 93, San Francisco 55