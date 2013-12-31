(Updated: CORRECTS Gonzaga rebounds in graph 5)

No. 21 Gonzaga 69, San Francisco 41: Drew Barham had 15 points and nine rebounds as the injury-depleted Bulldogs routed the visiting Dons.

Przemek Karnowski added 11 points and eight rebounds for Gonzaga (12-2, 2-0 WCC), which won its 21st straight conference home game hours after learning that third-leading scorer Gary Bell, Jr. will miss the next 4-to-6 weeks with a broken hand. The Bulldogs also played without starting center Sam Dower Jr., who missed his second straight game due to a back injury.

Avry Holmes led San Francisco (8-6, 1-1) with 16 points and Kruize Pinkins gathered a game-high 10 rebounds. The Dons, who entered the contest averaging 81.9 points, registered season lows in shooting (25.9 percent), field goals (14) and total points.

San Francisco trailed 41-23 at the break after shooting 26.9 percent from the field and never threatened in the second half. The Dons have lost 25 straight games in Spokane dating to the 1988-89 season.

Gerald Coleman, David Stockton and Kevin Pangos scored 10 points apiece for Gonzaga, which outrebounded the Dons 47-37 and forced 16 turnovers. Coleman made five of his 10 shots after playing a total of 25 minutes in his last four games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bell, who suffered his injury Saturday against Santa Clara, is averaging 12.7 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 50.9 percent from the field. … Pinkins missed all 10 of his shots from the field for the Dons, who had their five-game WCC road winning streak come to an end. … Gonzaga improved to 127-8 at the McCarthey Center since it opened in 2004.