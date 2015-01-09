No. 6 Gonzaga cruises past San Francisco

SPOKANE, Wash. -- San Francisco coach Rex Walters says he isn’t ready to declare the current Gonzaga team the best basketball squad in school history, but Walters certainly won’t be surprised if the Bulldogs claim yet another West Coast Conference championship.

“It’s a different level,” Walters said after No. 6 Gonzaga hammered San Francisco 88-57 Thursday night at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Senior point guard Kevin Pangos led a typically balanced Gonzaga offense with 17 points. Center Przemek Karnowski added 16 points, and forward Kyle Wiltjer added 15 for the Bulldogs, who are 8-0 since losing 66-63 at then-No. 3 Arizona on Dec. 6.

Gonzaga (15-1, 4-0) tied idle Saint Mary’s for first place in the WCC. The Bulldogs’ 33-game home winning streak ranks second in the nation to Duke’s 41-game skein.

Forward Kruize Pinkins led San Francisco (7-10, 1-4) with 20 points. The Dons lost their fourth in a row overall, their 26th straight at Gonzaga since a 1989 victory.

The Bulldogs shot 52.5 percent from the field, including 42.9 percent on 3-pointers, despite missing 11 of their first 14 field-goal attempts. Gonzaga led 37-27 at the half, then used a 16-2 run to build a 62-41 lead with 11 minutes to go.

Gonzaga outrebounded the Dons 39-26, had a 19-8 advantage in assists and committed just seven turnovers.

“We played really well offensively,” Pangos said.

Walters, a former NBA player, predicted all five Gonzaga starters and freshman reserve forward Domantas Sabonis “will play at a very high level (professionally) overseas or in the NBA.” Walters said Gonzaga’s perennial success starts at the top with athletic director Mike Roth and filters down to longtime coach Mark Few and his players.

”We can’t bring our ‘B’ game, our ‘C’ game, against a team like Gonzaga,“ Walters said. ”They focus on being great. Not good -- great.

“Mark’s done a great job coaching them ... and (assistant coach) Tommy (Lloyd) does a great job recruiting. He’s really found a niche overseas.”

The standard sellout crowd of 6,000 turned out at McCarthey, but the crowd was much quieter than usual, since few students were on hand with classes out due to the holiday break. Gonzaga had not played at home since Dec. 15.

“It was nice to get back here,” Pangos said with a smile. “It was peaceful, you could say.”

Pangos led all players with five 3-point baskets (in eight attempts) and five assists.

Pinkins, a senior, sank four of seven 3-pointers. His previous career high for made 3-pointers was two.

The Dons, coming off a 99-68 home loss to BYU, gave up their second-most points of the season. USF was allowing just 64 points per game until the past two games.

Gonzaga started the day ranked 11th in the nation in scoring at 82.5 per game. The Bulldogs were second in field-goal shooting percentage (.528), sixth in average scoring margin (plus-21.0), sixth in turnover-assist ratio (1.57-to-1) and 13th in rebounding margin (plus-9.5).

“They understand the game,” Walters said.

Few, who has won at least 23 games and gone to the NCAA tournament in all 15 previous seasons as Gonzaga’s head coach, improved his career record to 418-101. His .805 winning percentage ranks first in NCAA Division I men’s basketball history.

NOTES: Junior G Eric McClellan became eligible to make his Gonzaga debut Thursday, but a small crack in his right foot will sideline him indefinitely. McClellan led Vanderbilt with 14.3 points per game last year before being kicked off the team at midseason after being accused of misdemeanor theft and an academic policy violation. ... The Bulldogs hope McClellan, a versatile guard, can give PG Kevin Pangos a break on occasion. Freshman Josh Perkins was effective as Pangos’ backup before breaking his jaw Nov. 26 against Georgia. The wires were removed from Perkins’ surgically repaired jaw recently, but he lost considerable weight after being limited to liquid meals. He has yet to resume practice and may redshirt. ... The Bulldogs remain at home to face Santa Clara on Saturday. San Francisco visits Portland on Saturday. ... Gonzaga hasn’t lost in Spokane since dropping a 85-74 decision to Illinois on Dec. 8, 2012.