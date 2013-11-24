Preview: San Francisco at Oregon

Joseph Young looks to continue his impressive start on Sunday when 17th-ranked Oregon hosts San Francisco, which has seen its last three games decided by a combined seven points. Young, a junior transfer from Houston, has averaged a team-high 26.7 points while opening his Oregon career with three straight 20-plus scoring games. The Ducks have posted an average victory margin of 15.33 in their first three wins, while San Francisco has allowed opponents to shoot 51.3 percent from the field.

The Ducks remained unbeaten with Tuesday’s 69-54 victory over Utah Valley, but coach Dana Altman expressed frustration with his team’s fundamentals after the uninspiring effort. “We’re practicing hard, but our attention to detail and focus apparently is not what it should be,” Altman said. “So we’ve got to make some steps there.” Altman has used the same starting lineup of Young, Johnathan Loyd, Damyean Dotson, Mike Moser and center Waverly Austin in each of the first three contests, but things could change when point guard Dominic Artis and forward Ben Carter return from their nine-game suspensions later this month.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks

ABOUT SAN FRANCISCO (3-2): Senior point guard Cody Doolin, the Dons’ second leading scorer, missed Friday’s 75-74 win at Montana while attending to a family matter. It’s unclear whether Doolin - who started 103 consecutive games before missing Friday’s contest – will be available against the Ducks. After suffering consecutive losses to Nevada and Idaho State by a combined total of five points, the Dons responded against Montana behind senior forward Cole Dickerson, who collected 17 points and 12 rebounds.

ABOUT OREGON (3-0): Three of the Ducks’ top four scorers are transfers, including senior guard Jason Calliste, who scored more than 1,100 points during his three years at the University of Detroit. Moser (16.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game) has made an immediate impact and appears to have found a home in Eugene after previous stints at UCLA and UNLV. Loyd scored a season-high 12 points against Utah Valley, and he’s four assists away from moving into seventh place in school history.

TIP-INS

1. The teams are meeting for just the second time since 1960.

2. San Francisco is averaging 88.2 points, while Oregon averages 86.

3. Oregon G Jalil Abdul-Bassit (ankle) is expected to make his season debut next week.

PREDICTION: Oregon 90, San Francisco 76