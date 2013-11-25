(Updated: CHANGES SF field-goal percentage to 36.8. CORRECTS to Abdul-Bassit in notebook.)

No. 17 Oregon 100, San Francisco 82: Elgin Cook scored a career-high 18 points to lead six players in double figures as the Ducks pulled away in the second half against the visiting Dons.

Damyean Dotson scored 17 points and Jason Calliste added 16 for Oregon (4-0), which outscored the Dons 60-47 after intermission. Mike Moser had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Ducks, who led by six midway through the second half before moving ahead 79-62 on Cook’s three-point play with 6:13 remaining.

Kruize Pinkins collected 20 points and 11 rebounds and Matt Glover had 14 points for San Francisco (2-4), which shot 36.8 percent from the field and missed 20 of its 28 attempts from 3-point range. The Dons played without starting point guard Cody Doolin, who missed his second straight game due to a family matter.

Houston transfer Joseph Young, who began his Oregon career by scoring more than 20 points in each of his first three games, had 12 points and two steals against the Dons. Johnathan Loyd chipped in with 11 points and six assists for the Ducks, who scored 100 points for the second time in four games.

The Dons were fortunate to be within five points after shooting 31.6 percent in the first half, but Oregon took control soon after the break. Oregon was 11-of-19 from beyond the arc, and Calliste’s third 3-pointer of the game put the Ducks ahead by 19 with 5:30 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: G Jalil Abdul-Bassitt scored six points and made two 3-pointers in his Oregon debut after missing the first three games with an ankle injury. … The teams entered the contest averaging a combined 174.2 points. … Dotson was 2-for-2 from 3-point range after starting the season by missing his first nine attempts.