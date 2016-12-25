Preview: Stephen F. Austin vs. Utah

Utah came to Hawaii with an eye on winning the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, but the Utes will finish up in Sunday's fifth-place game against Stephen F. Austin and with one of their top players sidelined due to injury. Kyle Kuzma sustained an ankle injury in the first minute of Thursday's tournament-opening loss against San Francisco and the 6-9 forward sat out Friday's win against Hawaii.

Kuzma arrived on the island as one of two Pac-12 players averaging double figures in points and rebounds on the season, but now his minutes are going to 6-10 forward Tyler Rawson, who's less of a rebounder and more of a perimeter threat. Sedrick Barefield has played three games for Utah since becoming eligible following his transfer from SMU and the 6-2 shooting guard has been all over the map, scoring 35 points against San Francisco before coming back with four in a foul-plagued 17 minutes against Hawaii in his first start. David Collette has also played three games after gaining eligibility following his transfer from Utah State and the 6-8 power forward has been much more consistent, scoring from 11 to 18 points in each game and shooting 19-for-33 from the field in all. Stephen F. Austin rallied from a 15-point first-half deficit Friday against Southern Miss and won 67-64, the second time the Lumberjacks have come back from a double-digit deficit to win this season.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (5-6): The Lumberjacks lost to Utah in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament two years ago, though the only healthy player on Stephen F. Austin's current roster who played in the game is shooting guard Dallas Cameron, who scored six points in the 57-50 loss. Cameron, now the only senior on the team, is still struggling to make a consistent impact while players like Ivan Canete, TJ Holyfield and Leon Gilmore III are making their presence felt this week. Canete scored 18 points against Southern Miss after a two-point performance in a first-round loss to Tulsa, Holyfield reached double figures in both games and Gilmore recorded 11 and nine points, respectively.

ABOUT UTAH (8-3): The arrival of Barefield and Collette has caused a reduction in shot attempts for senior shooting guard Lorenzo Bonam, who has combined for 13 field goal tries in the last three games after taking at least 10 in the previous five games. Bonam still managed to score in double figures in the last two contests and keep his scoring average at 13.6, but it remains to be seen if the change in chemistry will be positive. JoJo Zamora is another player who's been significantly impacted, combining for five points in the tournament after reaching double figures in the previous four games.

TIP-INS

1. Utah came into the tournament leading the nation in rebounding at 46 a game, but has fallen to ninth at 43.4.

2. The Utes will return home after this game and host Colorado in a Pac-12 opener on New Year's Day.

3. Stephen F. Austin is 1-10 against current members of the Pac-12, with the lone win coming 28 years ago against Washington State.

PREDICTION: Utah 78, Stephen F. Austin 67