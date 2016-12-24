Utah picks up first win in Hawaii tournament

David Collette had 17 points and nine rebounds to lead Utah to a 66-52 victory over Hawaii in the consolation bracket of the Diamond Head Classic on Friday night in Honolulu.

Lorenzo Bonam added 11 points and nine boards to help the Utes (8-3) to their first-ever win in the tournament after going 0-3 in 2010 and falling to San Francisco on Thursday. Utah will play Stephen F. Austin in the fifth-place game on Christmas Day. Hawaii will face Southern Mississippi in the seventh-place game.

Jack Purchase scored 13 points to lead Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors (4-6) lost to Utah for the first time since 1998-99 season after previously beating the Utes in the 2010 Diamond Head Classic. Utah now holds a 48-10 lead in the series between the schools.

Both teams came out flat on offense in the first half. Hawaii, in particular, struggled to find a rhythm. The Rainbow Warriors made just 6 of 24 shots from the field (25 percent) before halftime. Utah missed 11 of its first 15 shots to open the game.

Hawaii missed six straight shots and went 5 1/2 minutes without a field goal at one point in the first half. Utah took advantage of the drought. The Utes cranked out an 13-3 run culminating in a jumper from Lorenzo Bonam to take a 19-10 lead with 5:18 remaining before halftime.

The Rainbow Warriors briefly cut it to 19-15 on a 3-pointer from Purchase. Utah didn't let Hawaii get closer than that margin. Devon Daniels and JoJo Zamora scored back-to-back baskets to ignite a 12-3 run to close out the half and give the Utes a 31-18 lead.

Utah built up a 20-point lead after halftime. The Utes went up 49-29 on a jumper from Collette with 9:48 remaining. Utah hit 10 of 11 shots during an 8 1/2-minute stretch spanning both halves to pull away from the Rainbow Warriors.

Hawaii and Utah combined to commit 30 turnovers and score 41 points off those turnovers.