Collette leads Utah past Stephen F. Austin

Utah forward David Collette scored a game-high 17 points on 8-for-8 shooting from the field to lead the Utes over Stephen F. Austin 74-66 on Sunday in the fifth-place game of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu.

Utah guard JoJo Zamora added 16 points while making 4 of 5 from 3-point range and guard Devon Daniels contributed 16 points and a team-high five rebounds.

The Lumberjacks, who didn't have a scorer in double figures until 3:47 remained, were led by guard Leon Gilmore III's 13 points.

Utah (9-3) scored 30 points off 23 Stephen F. Austin turnovers. The Utes also outscored the Lumberjacks (5-7) in the paint 34-22.

Utah shot 58.5 percent from the field, although the Utes were only 6 of 17 from 3-point range. Inside the arc, Utah made 18 of 24 shots.

Utah never trailed, building as much as an 11-point lead in the first half while shooting 56.5 percent from the field by halftime. Collette and Zamora combined for 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting to lead the Utes to a 32-26 lead at the break.

After Stephen F. Austin cut the lead to 39-33 on a three-point play by Gilmore with 16:14 left, Utah went on a 10-2 run.

The Lumberjacks chopped the deficit to 55-51 with 5:12 remaining on two free throws by forward Chase Winchester.

Utah answered with a 9-2 run, capped by Zamora's fourth 3-pointer, to open a 64-53 lead with 3:04 left.

Stephen F. Austin didn't get closer than six the rest of the way.