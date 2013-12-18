Preview: San Francisco State at Washington State

Newcomers Que Johnson and Jordan Railey combined for 24 points as Washington State trounced Pepperdine last time out for its second straight win. The Cougars look to make it three in a row when they host Division II San Francisco State on Wednesday night. Johnson and Railey could help ignite an offense that ranks last in the Pac-12 in scoring and field goal percentage.

The Gators, who also have won two straight, are in the midst of a challenging early slate. San Francisco State has already played St. John’s in an exhibition game in New York and Seattle Pacific, the preseason No. 1-ranked team in Division II. While the Gators lost both, they had a chance to knock off the Red Storm at the buzzer and dropped a wild 101-96 affair to Seattle Pacific.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network.

ABOUT SAN FRANCISCO STATE (4-2): Fifth-year senior Nefi Perdomo leads the Gators, averaging 20.2 points, and scored 23 against the Red Storm. San Francisco State defeated Sonoma State 69-65 last time out, getting double figures from four players led by Will Overton, Jr.’s 15. The Gators are receiving votes in the Division II Top 25 poll for the first time since the 2008 season.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (5-4): DaVonte Lacy scored a season-low nine points in the Cougars’ win over the Waves but it may have been a positive sign. For the first time this season Washington State didn’t rely on its high-scoring junior guard to shoulder the scoring burden. Royce Woolridge led the way with 20 points on a 7-of-10 shooting performance as the Cougars shot 53.6 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. The Cougars’ starting lineup went 19-for-33 from the floor against Pepperdine.

2. Johnson was a highly-regarded freshman last year who was forced to sit out due to academic reasons.

3. San Francisco State was 16-12 last season.

PREDICTION: Washington State 85, San Francisco State 62