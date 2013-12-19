FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington State 80, San Francisco State 50
December 19, 2013

Washington State 80, San Francisco State 50

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS “six” to “five” in graph 5)

Washington State 80, San Francisco State 50: DaVonte Lacy scored 18 of his game-high 22 points in the first half as the host Cougars rolled over the Division II Gators.

D.J. Shelton added nine points and 11 rebounds as Washington State (6-4) won its third straight. Royce Woolridge scored 10 points and Lacy pulled down six rebounds for the Cougars, who won the battle on the boards 51-23.

Udun Osakue led San Francisco State (4-3) with 11 points off the bench and Calvin Otiono added 10. The Gators, who had their two-game winning streak snapped, received just nine points from leading scorer Nefi Perdomo, who entered the game averaging 23.7 points.

Shelton’s layup gave Washington State the lead for good with 8:36 to play in the first half. Lacy hit back-to-back 3-pointers as the Cougars extended the advantage to 39-25 before taking a 43-31 advantage into the break.

The Gators trimmed a 21-point second-half deficit to 56-40 with 11:19 left but they went more than five minutes without a point. The Cougars got a pair of 3-pointers from freshman guard Que Johnson during the San Francisco State drought and built a 67-40 lead that emptied the bench soon after.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lacy moved into ninth place on the school’s all-time 3-point list with 142. ...San Francisco State lost 82-80 against St. John’s in an exhibition game earlier in the season. ...Washington State was 12-for-34 from 3-point range.

