Air Force 64, San Jose State 57

Sophomore guard Trevor Lyons matched a career high with 22 points and Air Force held on to defeat San Jose State 64-57 on Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colo., for its fifth straight victory over the Spartans.

Forward Hayden Graham added 15 points as the Falcons (10-4, 1-0 Mountain West) won their fourth consecutive game and improved to 8-1 at home -- their best start at Clune Arena since the 2006-07 squad opened 13-0. Lyons converted 11 of 12 free throws to help Air Force go 25 for 30 from the line.

Guard Princeton Onwas scored 19 points off the bench for San Jose State (5-9, 0-2), which lost for the sixth time in its last seven games. Spartans forward Frank Rogers, whose six double-doubles lead the MWC, recorded 10 points -- all in the second half -- and only three rebounds.

The Falcons led 28-19 at the break after a period in which the teams combined to shoot 15-for-51 from the field. Air Force scored the final seven points of the first half with the final two coming on Graham’s jumper with 1:10 remaining.

San Jose State trimmed the deficit to 41-32 with 13:20 to play on Onwas’ dunk before the Falcons unleashed a 15-3 run -- capped by seven straight points from Graham.

The Spartans responded with 13 consecutive points -- highlighted by Rogers’ 3-pointer -- to cut Air Force’s lead to 56-48 with 3:25 left. San Jose State kept coming as Onwas’ basket made it 58-53 with 1:23 to go.

Rogers and forward Cody Schwartz missed 3-pointers in the final minute which would have made it a two-point game. The Falcons sealed the victory by going 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the final 28 seconds, including four by Lyons.