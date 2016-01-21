FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boise State 94, San Jose State 69
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
January 21, 2016 / 4:26 AM / 2 years ago

Boise State 94, San Jose State 69

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Boise State Broncos made quick work of the San Jose State Spartans in a 94-69 rout Wednesday at Taco Bell Arena.

Boise State (14-5, 5-1) led from start to finish, jumping out to a 33-16 lead, thanks in large part to junior forward Nick Duncan, who had six first-half 3-pointers. The Spartans got as close as 47-41 early in the second half, but the home team answered with a 17-5 run to put the game away.

Junior forward James Webb III had his third consecutive double-double with 24 points and a career-best 18 rebounds for the Broncos, while Duncan had a season-high 22 points.

It was another thorough rout by the Broncos of the Spartans (6-13, 1-6). Boise State beat San Jose State by 50 in Boise last season. The 94 points were the most Boise State has scored in a Mountain West game since joining in the 2011-12 season. Boise State had a 49-31 rebounding advantage and scored 22 points off 15 Spartan turnovers.

San Jose State, coached by former Boise State assistant Dave Wojcik, was led by freshman forward Ryan Welage’s 19 points.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.