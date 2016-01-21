Boise State 94, San Jose State 69

The Boise State Broncos made quick work of the San Jose State Spartans in a 94-69 rout Wednesday at Taco Bell Arena.

Boise State (14-5, 5-1) led from start to finish, jumping out to a 33-16 lead, thanks in large part to junior forward Nick Duncan, who had six first-half 3-pointers. The Spartans got as close as 47-41 early in the second half, but the home team answered with a 17-5 run to put the game away.

Junior forward James Webb III had his third consecutive double-double with 24 points and a career-best 18 rebounds for the Broncos, while Duncan had a season-high 22 points.

It was another thorough rout by the Broncos of the Spartans (6-13, 1-6). Boise State beat San Jose State by 50 in Boise last season. The 94 points were the most Boise State has scored in a Mountain West game since joining in the 2011-12 season. Boise State had a 49-31 rebounding advantage and scored 22 points off 15 Spartan turnovers.

San Jose State, coached by former Boise State assistant Dave Wojcik, was led by freshman forward Ryan Welage’s 19 points.