Preview: San Jose State at Marquette

Henry Ellenson loves it when the walk-ons get a chance to play for Marquette, which will be eyeing its four straight easy victory and sixth straight overall Tuesday when San Jose State comes to town. The Golden Eagles, who recently beat up on Maine behind a career-high 23 points from the freshman Ellenson, have won their last three games by an average of 34 points, giving the walk-ons plenty of opportunities to see the court.

During a stretch that has seen several players notch career highs, Ellenson and frontcourt mate Luke Fischer have been particularly impressive for the Golden Eagles. By making a career-best 10 field goals in 12 attempts against Maine, Fischer increased his shooting percentage five points to 68.2 percent, good for eighth in the nation prior to Monday’s games. “That’s going to be a big part of our game plans,” coach Steve Wojciechowski told the media of playing through Ellenson and Fischer. “We want to play the game inside out.” The Spartans had been on a bit of a roll, winning three straight under coach Dave Wojcik before falling on the road Saturday at Santa Clara.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT SAN JOSE STATE (4-4): The up-and-down season for the Spartans has been no fault of junior Frank Rogers (team bests of 17 points, 9.4 rebounds per game), who has been as steady as they come with four straight double-doubles and five overall this season. The 6-9 forward has improved in just about every statistic from a year ago, none more so than shooting as he’s gone from 42.9 percent to 58.7 percent. Freshman Ryan Welage has been the Spartan’s best complement to Rogers, averaging 12 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 48.3 percent from 3-point territory.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (6-2): While the level of competition has certainly played a part, the Golden Eagles got off to strong starts in each of the last three games, a trend Wojciechowski would like to see continue in the future, particularly Saturday at Wisconsin. “The group that’s starting has been the catalyst for that. They follow through on the things we talk about in the game plan,” Wojciechowski told the media after his team scored the first 22 points against Maine. “Even more, they are really attuned to the game.” In addition to Ellenson and Fischer, underclassmen Haanif Cheatham, Traci Carter and Sandy Cohen III have been in the starting lineup for every game during the winning streak.

TIP-INS

1. Marquette is 27-7 against teams from the Mountain West Conference, including a victory in the lone meeting against the Spartans.

2. The four straight double-doubles by Rogers are the first for the Spartans since Chris Cunningham accomplished the feat in 2012-13.

3. Fischer’s previous high had been nine field goals in 11 attempts in a victory over Arizona State last season.

PREDICTION: Marquette 83, San Jose State 70