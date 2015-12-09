FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marquette 80, San Jose State 62
#US College Basketball
December 9, 2015 / 3:27 AM / 2 years ago

Marquette 80, San Jose State 62

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Marquette 80, San Jose State 62

Sandy Cohen set career-highs with six 3-pointers and 24 points to lead Marquette to an 80-62 victory over San Jose State Tuesday night at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.

Cohen, a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward from Sun Prairie, Wis., opened the game with a 3-pointer set up by sophomore big man Luke Fischer. Cohen would hit three from distance and scored 11 of Marquette’s first 13 points as the Golden Eagles raced to a 13-2 lead.

Marquette (7-2) would lead by as many as 24 in the half, but San Jose State closed the half on a 24-9 run to make it a nine-point game at halftime.

The Spartans cut the deficit to six early in the second half before the Golden Eagles regained control and pulled away for their sixth consecutive victory.

Marquette shot only 38 percent for the game but got 11 3-pointers in all and had four players score in double-figures, including 20 from freshman forward Henry Ellenson and 11 from Fischer, who added 13 rebounds.

Senior guard Princeton Onwas led the Spartans (4-5) with 15 points while guards Brandon Clarke and Gary Williams, Jr. added 10 each.

