New Mexico 74, San Jose State 58
#US College Basketball
February 14, 2016 / 1:33 AM / 2 years ago

New Mexico 74, San Jose State 58

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New Mexico guard Elijah Brown scored 21 points, leading the Lobos past San Jose State 74-58 on Saturday in Mountain West play at WisePies Arena in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Lobos forward Tim Williams hit 7 of 8 field-goal attempts and finished with 16 points and nine rebounds. Center Obij Aget added 11 points and six rebounds for New Mexico (15-10, 8-4 MW), which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Forward Frank Rogers had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (8-17, 3-10).

Guard Tim Jacobs and Brown hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put New Mexico ahead 55-42 with 8:42 to play, helping the Lobos finally pull away from the scrappy Spartans.

The Spartans led for several stretches in a back-and-forth first half, but never by much. New Mexico closed out the first half with a 12-0 run and led 35-27 at intermission.

New Mexico won 83-64 at San Jose State on Jan. 23, but Saturday’s rematch was much closer until midway through the second half.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
