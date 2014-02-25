Preview: San Jose State at San Diego State

Two weeks ago, when No. 13 San Diego State was in the midst of a school record-tying 20-game win streak that included an impressive road win at Kansas, there was speculation the Aztecs could play themselves into a possible No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament. But after losing twice in a 11-game span, including an ugly 58-44 setback at New Mexico last Saturday, San Diego State finds itself trying to avoid the No. 2 seed for next month’s Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas. The Aztecs, now in a tie for first place in the Mountain West with the Lobos -- who they close out league play against on March 8 at home -- will try and bounce back on Tuesday night when they host San Jose State.

Hard to believe but it’s the Spartans who are the only team coming in off a win for this one. San Jose State snapped a 13-game losing streak with a 66-64 upset at Nevada on Feb. 19, the school’s first ever Mountain West victory, and have had the luxury of six days to enjoy it. The bad news is the Spartans now face an angry San Diego State team that hammered them, 75-50, in their first meeting in San Jose on Jan. 22.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT SAN JOSE STATE (7-19, 1-13 Mountain West): Freshman guard Jalen James put in an offensive rebound with 1.8 seconds left to win the game at Reno but it has been another freshman guard, Rashad Muhammad, who has been the best player for the Spartans this year. The younger brother of Minnesota Timberwolves first-round pick Shabazz Muhammad leads the team in scoring (13.6) and has made 65 3-pointers this season, tying the Mountain West freshman record in that category held by both Utah’s Marshall Henderson (2009-10), who now starts at Mississippi, and UNLV’s Katin Reinhardt (2012-13), who has since transferred to USC. Junior forward Jaleel Williams (10.5) is the only other Spartans player averaging in double figures.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (23-3, 12-2): The Aztecs set season lows for points (44), field goal percentage (32.3), free throws (0) and free throw attempts (3) in Saturday’s loss at The Pit to New Mexico and are shooting 38.5 percent as a team in their last four games. “You’re not going to win when you shoot like that,” head coach Steve Fisher told U-T San Diego. Senior guard Xavier Thames (16.8) and sophomore forward Winston Shepard (12.4) are the only Aztecs averaging in double figures and also are two of the conference’s best defenders.

TIP-INS

1. Thames has scored in double figures in 20 of the last 23 games but is just 10-for-50 from the floor over the last four contests.

2. The Aztecs have won 39 consecutive games against schools from the state of California.

3. San Diego State is 113-0 in their last 113 games when leading with five minutes to play.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 76, San Jose State 52