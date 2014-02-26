No. 13 San Diego State 90, San Jose State 64: Winston Shepard scored 12 points, grabbed six rebounds and had five assists as the host Aztecs remained in a tie for first place in the Mountain West Conference with New Mexico.

JJ O‘Brien and Dwayne Polee II each joined Shepard with a team-high 12 points and Matt Shrigley added 11 points for San Diego State (24-3, 13-2). The Aztecs finished a 50-18 edge in points in the paint while shooting 49.2 percent from the floor.

Rashad Muhammad and Jaleel Williams each finished with 14 points to lead San Jose State (7-20, 1-14). The Spartans struggled badly against the Aztecs’ pressing defense, finishing with 22 turnovers and shooting just 37.7 percent from the floor.

San Diego State, which scored a season-low 44 points in a 58-44 loss at New Mexico on Saturday, matched that scoring output in the first half. Xavier Thames and Shepard both had eight points as the Aztecs, who had 11 steals and forced 14 turnovers, finished with a 20-2 edge in points off turnovers en route to a 14-point halftime lead.

The Aztecs didn’t ease up in the second half, continuing to press and forcing turnovers. A three-point play by Polee capped a 14-0 run and pushed San Diego State’s lead to 70-39 and the Spartans, who went more than eight minutes without a field goal, never got closer than 24 points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: San Diego State finished with a 33-5 edge in points off turnovers. ... Muhammad connected on 4-of-8 3-point attempts to give him a total of 69 treys for the season, breaking the Mountain West freshman record of 65 that he had shared with Utah’s Marshall Henderson (2009-10) and UNLV’s Katin Reinhardt (2012-13). ... The Aztecs, who have won 40 consecutive games against schools from the state of California, play at Fresno State on Saturday.