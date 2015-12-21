Seattle 67, San Jose State 64

Junior guard Manroop Clair came off the bench to score 15 points, helping Seattle rally for a 67-64 victory over visiting San Jose State on Sunday night at KeyArena in Seattle.

Junior forward William Powell scored 13 points for Seattle (5-6), with trailed by 12 with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Junior guard Isaac Thornton scored 17 points for San Jose State (4-7). Freshman forward Cody Schwartz scored 15 points.

Schwartz made back-to-back 3-pointers to help San Jose State take a 15-8 lead. The Spartans carried a 33-25 advantage into the break after shooting 56 percent in the opening half while holding the Redhawks to 28 percent shooting.

Seattle rallied to cut San Jose State’s lead to one early in the second half. The Spartans responded with a 13-2 run to take a 46-34 lead on a 3-pointer by Schwartz with 12:36 to play. However, the Redhawks stormed back with a 15-3 run to move in front 54-52 on two free throws by junior guard Brendan Westendorf with 5:46 remaining.

The teams traded leads over the final few minutes. Westerndorf made two free throws to give Seattle a three-point lead with seven seconds to go. San Jose State freshman forward Ryan Welage (13 points) missed a 3-pointer as time expired.