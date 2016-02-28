FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Utah State 88, San Jose State 70
#US College Basketball
February 28, 2016 / 4:35 AM / 2 years ago

Utah State 88, San Jose State 70

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Senior guard Chris Smith scored 20 points to help Utah State beat visiting San Jose State 88-70 on Saturday night at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah.

Freshman forward Quinn Taylor had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Utah State (14-13, 6-10 Mountain West Conference). Senior guard Darius Perkins scored 12 points. Junior forward Jalen Moore had 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Freshman forward Cody Schwartz scored 11 points for San Jose State (8-20, 3-13). Junior forward Frank Rogers and senior guard Princeton Onwas scored 10 points apiece.

Utah State maintained a slim lead over the first 10 minutes and later went up 27-21. San Jose State came back to take a 31-29 with 6:28 to play in the opening period, but Perkins answered with a 3-pointer at the other end.

The Aggies carried a 43-36 lead into the break and blew the game open in the second period, mounting a 15-2 run to start the half. They took a 65-41 lead on a 3-pointer by Perkins and went up 78-47 on a layup by junior guard Shane Rector. The Spartans clawed back to within 15 with 2:27 remaining, but by then it was too late.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
