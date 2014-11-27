Preview: San Jose State vs. Washington

Washington’s interior defense was a primary concern heading into the season, but senior forward Shawn Kemp Jr. is showing why it might become one of the team’s strengths. Off to their first 3-0 start since 2011-12, the Huskies face San Jose State on Thursday at the Wooden Legacy in Fullerton, Calif. Kemp battled illness and was held to 4.4 points per game last season, but he’s averaging a team-high 15.7 points along with 5.7 rebounds through three games.

The Huskies’ frontcourt has also received promising starts from 6-10 forward Jernard Jarreau and 7-foot center Robert Upshaw, a transfer from Fresno State who sat out last season. Washington will need to utilize its size against San Jose State, which leads the Mountain West with 40.8 rebounds per game. Forward Frank Rogers leads the Spartans in points (11.7) and rebounds (7.7), but the team is shooting just 39.7 percent from the field.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT SAN JOSE STATE (1-3): Guards Jordan Baker and Rashad Muhammad are averaging a combined 21.5 points for the Spartans, who were picked to finish last in the Mountain West Conference preseason media poll. San Jose State has dropped three straight following its season-opening win over Bethesda, including a 70-66 loss at Cal State Fullerton on Saturday. Forward Jaleel Williams, the team’s only active senior, scored a team-high 16 points against the Titans and averages 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (3-0): Guards Andrew Andrews (13.7) and Nigel Williams-Goss (12.7) are averaging double figures for the Huskies, who have committed the fewest turnovers (33) in the Pac-12. Coach Lorenzo Romar continues to be pleased by the play of versatile guard Mike Anderson, who played multiple positions last season. Upshaw had seven blocks in his Washington debut against South Carolina State, but he fouled out and scored two points in Sunday’s 76-69 win over Pacific.

TIP-INS

1. Washington is 2-0 all-time against San Jose State, including a 10-point victory in 2009.

2. San Jose State has used three different starting lineups in its four games.

3. Andrews has scored in double figures in 10 of his last 11 games.

PREDICTION: Washington 72, San Jose State 58