(Updated: CORRECTS “three” to “four” in graph 5 CORRECTS 38 to 39 in note 1)

Washington 78, San Jose State 56: Freshman Donaven Dorsey made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 17 points to lead four players in double figures as the Huskies routed the Spartans at the Wooden Legacy in Fullerton, Calif.

Nigel Williams-Goss scored 13 points while Robert Upshaw collected 12 points, five rebounds and seven blocks for Washington (4-0), which held the Spartans to 30.6 percent shooting and will face Long Beach State in Friday’s semifinal. Shawn Kemp Jr. added 11 points and five rebounds as the Huskies led from the start.

Rashad Muhammad led San Jose State (1-4) with 15 points and Jaleel Williams added 11 points and five rebounds. Frank Rogers, who came in averaging a team-high 11.7 points, fouled out with 8:08 left after scoring two points.

Dorsey was 5-of-6 from beyond the arc for Washington, which held the Spartans to nine field goals in the first half and led 40-23 at the break. Williams-Goss had nine points and four assists in the first half for the Huskies, who led by 17 with just over seven minutes left in the opening period.

San Jose State, which has lost four straight following a season-opening win over NAIA member Bethesda, never threatened in the second half and trailed 66-39 with six minutes left. Upshaw was 6-of-10 shooting for the Huskies, who shot 47.4 percent from the field and were 8-of-20 from 3-point range.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mike Anderson collected a game-high 10 rebounds for Washington, which outrebounded the Spartans 48-39. … San Jose State will face Western Michigan in Friday’s consolation bracket. … Washington G Andrew Andrews, who entered the game averaging 13.7 points, scored four points on 1-of-5 shooting before fouling out with 7:10 left.